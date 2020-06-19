Richie Woodhall was Brad Pitt’s body double in ’Snatch’, fought Roy Jones Jr and Joe Calzaghe and was going to coach Rio Ferdinand Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Richie Woodhall's long and illustrious career as a boxer and an actor took him from Telford to Tinseltown. The super-middleweight achieved his dreams when he defeated Thulani 'Sugar Boy' Malinga to claim the WBC world title in 1998. Just 12 months later he was working alongside Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham as Brad Pitt's body […]

