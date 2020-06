10 Things You Should Know About The Premier League’s Return!



Football is coming back to the UK after plans were announced to restart the Premier League on the 17th June. However, it won’t be quite the same as you remember it. On this week's Top 10 we look at.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 12:46 Published 4 days ago

Manchester City appeal against UEFA ban - a timeline of events



A look at the events leading up to Manchester City appealing against a two-season ban and a £24.9 million fine. handed to them by UEFA for allegedly breaking their financial rules. The ban would.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 2 weeks ago