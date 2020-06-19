Global  

As Tottenham Hotspur prepare to take on Manchester United tonight in north London, winger Steven Bergwijn looks ahead at the game and stresses the importance of self-belief for the remaining part of the Premier League season. 🗣"I'm happy everybody's fit, every match is big for us now" Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn on their chances against Manchester […]

The post “We Have To Believe In Ourselves” – Tottenham Hotspur’s Steven Bergwijn Ahead Of Manchester United Clash (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
