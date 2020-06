Related news from verified sources Twins remove ex-owner Griffith statue over racist remarks MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing racist remarks he made in 1978. Griffith’s...

Seattle Times 58 minutes ago



Twins remove ex-owner Griffith statue over racist remarks The Minnesota Twins have removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing racist remarks he made in 1978

FOX Sports 58 minutes ago





Tweets about this