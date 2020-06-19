Global  

Chris Broussard: The Finals will boil down to Lakers VS Clippers

FOX Sports Friday, 19 June 2020
Chris Broussard: The Finals will boil down to Lakers VS ClippersChris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk the NBA restart, and whether they believe LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be mentally ready to play in Orlando. Nick believes the Lakers will come out victorious, but Broussard insists they will face a big challenge in Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.
