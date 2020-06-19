Global  

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Kick-off and exclusive Premier League commentary from the south coast

talkSPORT Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Relegation-threatened Bournemouth host Crystal Palace on Saturday evening and the Premier League clash will be exclusively live on talkSPORT. The Cherries go into the match in 18th place and are in real danger of the drop this season and now they will be without Ryan Fraser, who essentially banished himself from the remainder of the […]
 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he was 'delighted' with his side's performance as they won 2-0 at Bournemouth to earn a fourth straight Premier League victory.

