Shannon Sharpe: I can absolutely see Steve Balmer & Mark Cuban kneeling with players

FOX Sports Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: I can absolutely see Steve Balmer & Mark Cuban kneeling with playersMark Cuban’s changed his stance on his players kneeling during the national anthem, saying players who kneel will now have his full support and that he hopes to participate with them. NBA bylaws say that players must stand for the anthem, but Cuban said that the NBA should give leeway to its players during these changing times. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes Mark Cuban would take a knee during the anthem to show his support.
