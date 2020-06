Related videos from verified sources Cowboys' Zeke Elliott Tweets 'My Agent Didn’t Break Story' After Reports He & Other Players May Be Positive For COVID-19



Running back Zeke Elliott took to social media after reports that several Dallas Cowboys players tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:34 Published 4 days ago Reports: Several Dallas Cowboys, Including Zeke Elliott, Test Positive For COVID-19



The NFL Network is reporting that several Dallas Cowboys players — including Ezekiel Elliott — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:26 Published 4 days ago Four MSU players test positive for COVID-19



The inevitable has happened at Mississippi State. According to the Clarion Ledger, four football players have tested positive for the coronavirus out of about 100 student-athletes that were tested. Credit: WXXV Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this