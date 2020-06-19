Global
Alex Zanardi seriously injured again in handbike accident
Alex Zanardi seriously injured again in handbike accident
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Race car driver turned Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi has been seriously injured again
Related news from verified sources
Alex Zanardi: Ex-Formula 1 driver in serious condition after handbike crash
Former Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi is taken to hospital after an accident during a handbike relay in his native Italy.
BBC Sport
48 minutes ago
Ex-Formula 1 driver Zanardi airlifted to hospital after handbike crash
Alex Zanardi has been airlifted to hospital in Italy following an accident during one of the stages of the Paralympic handbike 'Obiettivo tricolore' relay race...
Autosport
2 hours ago
