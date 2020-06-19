Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Mason Greenwood’s body transformation as Manchester United forward adds 3kg of muscle during coronavirus pandemic

Global  

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Mason Greenwood’s impressive lockdown body transformation. Prior to the hiatus, the striker had scored 12 goals in all competitions in a breakthrough season at Old Trafford. The Athletic say Greenwood has added 3kg of muscle in his biceps, triceps, and quads while football was suspended due to […]
