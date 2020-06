Bob Harkins Maybe Manfred and Clark should just keep arguing right through to spring training. It ain't going away. https://t.co/3AvNRxj00N 5 minutes ago James O'Brien 📎 Three Lightning players and two staffers tested positive for COVID-19, according to @TSNBobMcKenzie. Scary situatio… https://t.co/WxxTxtjM83 16 minutes ago The Red Mile According to Bob McKenzie, three players and two staff of the Tampa Bay Lightning have tested positive for COVID-19… https://t.co/LdSL3ggnTq 23 minutes ago Zach Parker RT @usatodaysports: Five individuals in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization, three players and two staff members, have tested positive for… 30 minutes ago USA TODAY Sports Five individuals in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization, three players and two staff members, have tested positive… https://t.co/C3Y6vFNhBK 38 minutes ago Tampa Egret Bicycle RT @axios: BREAKING: The Philadelphia Phillies indefinitely closed the team's Clearwater, Fla., spring training facility after five players… 1 hour ago JoeySportsBall RT @puck_report2: The Tampa Bay Lightning have shut down their facilities due to positive COVID-19 tests from two staff and three players #… 1 hour ago NHL News The Tampa Bay Lightning have shut down their facilities due to positive COVID-19 tests from two staff and three pla… https://t.co/RYVnPcMdDp 1 hour ago