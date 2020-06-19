Global  

Danny Ings carries on impressive goal trail as Southampton breeze past hapless Norwich

Danny Ings became the first Southampton player to score more than 15 Premier League goals in a season since James Beattie as Saints claimed a convincing 3-0 win at Norwich. The visitors dominated the match and were clinical in the second-half as Ings, Stuart Armstrong and former Canary Nathan Redmond put the Premier League’s bottom […]
