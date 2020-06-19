|
Danny Ings carries on impressive goal trail as Southampton breeze past hapless Norwich
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Danny Ings became the first Southampton player to score more than 15 Premier League goals in a season since James Beattie as Saints claimed a convincing 3-0 win at Norwich. The visitors dominated the match and were clinical in the second-half as Ings, Stuart Armstrong and former Canary Nathan Redmond put the Premier League’s bottom […]
