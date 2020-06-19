Danny Ings carries on impressive goal trail as Southampton breeze past hapless Norwich Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Danny Ings became the first Southampton player to score more than 15 Premier League goals in a season since James Beattie as Saints claimed a convincing 3-0 win at Norwich. The visitors dominated the match and were clinical in the second-half as Ings, Stuart Armstrong and former Canary Nathan Redmond put the Premier League’s bottom […] 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 1 week ago Ings: Its great to be back 01:23 Danny Ings says Southampton got it spot on in their 3-0 victory at Norwich.

