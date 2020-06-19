Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes continues hot streak by hitting equaliser from the spot

SoccerNews.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Manchester United denied former manager Jose Mourinho as they drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur on their return to Premier League action on Friday evening. Steven Bergwijn gave Spurs a first-half lead as he struck past David De Gea for his third Premier League goal since signing from PSV Eindhoven. Bruno Fernandes, who was excellent throughout […]

The post Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes continues hot streak by hitting equaliser from the spot appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Bruno Fernandes rescue Manchester United in dramatic finish at Tottenham Hotspur

 Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot to earn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's a point against Tottenham Hotspur.
News24 Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

FootballtipsNG

FootballtipsNG Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, RESULT: 1 - 1 18 seconds ago

chromedomenergy

🇿​🇴​🇷​🇩🤖​🇱​🇴​🇷​🇩​ RT @LastWordOnSpurs: 🇳🇱 Tottenham Hotspur attacker Steven Bergwijn on his solo run and goal against Manchester United and the impact of pla… 21 seconds ago

AlexFootyFan

Alex RT @LastWordOnSpurs: 🇵🇹 Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho discusses Spurs’ draw against Manchester United: 🗣"I am unhappy with th… 25 seconds ago

tiastar13

Tiastar RT @LastWordOnSpurs: 🇦🇷 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela’s performance against Manchester United: ⏰ Minutes Played: 70 🦶 Touches:… 46 seconds ago

dameey01

Dameey_Zeus RT @iTv001: Pick a side. Who are you supporting tonight? 🔄Retweet for Tottenham Hotspur ❤Like for Manchester United #TOTMUN https://t.… 1 minute ago

daily_uk_news

Daily UK News Feed RT @guardian: Fernandes penalty salvages point for Manchester United at Tottenham https://t.co/Xq3x0qFBaY 1 minute ago

ofor_peter

Symphine FINAL SCORE: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Manchester United The biggest winner here is Chelsea. Beat Aston Villa on Sunda… https://t.co/3yb2NzWFec 1 minute ago

iLatif_

Lατιf🇬🇭🦅 RT @Squawka: RATINGS: Every player marked out of 10 from Spurs 1-1 Man Utd: ⚪️ Best = 8/10 ⚪️ Worst = 5/10 🔴 Best = 8/10 🔴 Worst = 3/10… 1 minute ago