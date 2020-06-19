Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes continues hot streak by hitting equaliser from the spot
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Manchester United denied former manager Jose Mourinho as they drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur on their return to Premier League action on Friday evening. Steven Bergwijn gave Spurs a first-half lead as he struck past David De Gea for his third Premier League goal since signing from PSV Eindhoven. Bruno Fernandes, who was excellent throughout […]
