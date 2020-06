音波 RT @usatodaysports: Clemson announced 28 members of its athletics department tested positive for COVID-19 in June, and the vast majority we… 3 seconds ago

John T Weatherly RT @DrKarenWeaver: Clemson announced 28 members of its athletics department had tested positive for COVID-19, the biggest known outbreak si… 15 seconds ago

VCStar CollegeSports Clemson: 28 members of athletics department test positive for COVID-19 in June https://t.co/x8AEnRt4Bo 4 minutes ago

USA TODAY Sports Clemson announced 28 members of its athletics department tested positive for COVID-19 in June, and the vast majorit… https://t.co/mr112hGoKc 6 minutes ago

Karen Weaver Clemson announced 28 members of its athletics department had tested positive for COVID-19, the biggest known outbre… https://t.co/i4la8CiGxX 8 minutes ago

lsufootball.net RT @DanWolken: Clemson: 28 members of athletics department test positive for COVID-19 in June https://t.co/YvcE57sZqu via @USATODAY 11 minutes ago

Eric Kpakpo Addo Clemson: 28 members of athletics department test positive for #COVID19 in June https://t.co/Cnei9eTmT9 via @usatoday 30 minutes ago