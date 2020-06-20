Global  

India-China faceoff: BCCI set to review sponsorship deals with the Indian Premier League

Mid-Day Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Taking cognizance of the anti-China sentiments after 20 Indian soldiers were martyed in Ladakh's Galwan valley, the BCCI is set to review various sponsorship deals with the Indian Premier League.

An urgent meeting of the IPL Governing Council has been called next week to review sponsorship deals pertaining to its extravagant...
