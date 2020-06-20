Global  

Patrick van Aanholt celebrates news of Katie Hopkins' Twitter ban

Daily Star Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Patrick van Aanholt celebrates news of Katie Hopkins' Twitter banA petition was launched to have Katie Hopkins kicked off Twitter for her persistently hateful content, and Patrick van Aanholt took to social media to celebrate
News video: Katie Hopkins permanently suspended from Twitter

Katie Hopkins permanently suspended from Twitter 00:50

 Katie Hopkins has been permanently suspended from Twitter for breaking the platform’s rules on hate speech, the social media giant has confirmed. The former Apprentice star turned far-right commentator had more than one million followers on the platform. Hopkins has sparked outrage on numerous...

Twitter Permanently Bans Far-Right UK Columnist [Video]

Twitter Permanently Bans Far-Right UK Columnist

Twitter has permanently suspended the account of an extreme right-wing British columnist. Katie Hopkins, the columnist in question, was been banned for violating its hateful conduct policy. A..

Van Aanholt: I'll take a knee [Video]

Van Aanholt: I'll take a knee

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt says he is willing to take a knee before their Premier League match against Bournemouth in support of anti-racism campaigns around the world.

Van Aanholt: I've missed football [Video]

Van Aanholt: I've missed football

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt admits he's found it hard being without football during the coronavirus lockdown.

Patrick Van Aanholt celebrates after Katie Hopkins banned following Twitter spat

 The right-wing commentator was banned by the social media network for posting hateful content
Independent

‘Bow before a king’ – Patrick van Aanholt continues Twitter feud with Katie Hopkins after her criticism of Marcus Rashford’s campaign

 Feeding hungry children is universally considered to be a good thing – unless, of course, you’re Katie Hopkins. The professional troll, often controversial...
talkSPORT

'He's done more in 24 hours than you have your entire life': Katie Hopkins told to 'bow before a king' over Marcus Rashford criticism

 The Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt has defended Marcus Rashord from the criticism of Katie Hopkins on social media after she attacked his campaign...
Independent Also reported by •Daily Star

