Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side will look to take a big step towards their first-ever Premier League title when the leaders make the short trip across Stanley Park this weekend. Liverpool FC are 22 points ahead of Manchester […]



The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Everton v Liverpool



An in-depth look at Liverpool's first match back against city rivals Everton Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this