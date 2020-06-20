Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side will look to take a big step towards their first-ever Premier League title when the leaders make the short trip across Stanley Park this weekend. Liverpool FC are 22 points ahead of Manchester […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Everton v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Everton v Liverpool

An in-depth look at Liverpool's first match back against city rivals Everton

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Tweets about this