Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and a refocused Paul Pogba get midfield ticking like Real Madrid

Independent Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
In earning a draw a Tottenham, Pogba and Fernandes showed some of the control in midfield reminiscent of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at Real Madrid
