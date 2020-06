Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: How to watch Premier League clash – live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Brighton host a wounded Arsenal side this weekend as Premier League football returns to the weekend. The Gunners lost 3-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday as the top-flight recommenced after the COVID-19 lockdown. Mikel Arteta and co will need to bounce back quick but that won’t be easy at Brighton. The Seagulls will be eager […] 👓 View full article