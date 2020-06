Related videos from verified sources ‘Grealish to Utd depends on Villa relegation’



Jack Grealish’s move to Manchester United hinges on whether Aston Villa stay up or go down, Steve Bates tells the Sunday Supplement. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:31 Published 3 weeks ago 'Villa could go down if Grealish is off the ball'



Charlie Nicholas believes Aston Villa could be relegated from the Premier League if Jack Grealish struggles after the coronavirus lockdown. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago Grealish: Now it’s time for me to deliver



Speaking on The Football Show, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish says he is relishing the remaining 10 games of the Premier League and insists the onus is on him to deliver, to keep his side up. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Man Utd told to ditch Jack Grealish pursuit because of two players Man Utd have been told that they no longer need to pursue a deal for Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish because of two Old Trafford stars. The post Man Utd...

Team Talk 2 days ago





Tweets about this