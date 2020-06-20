Global  

Leeds United 4/6 to beat Cardiff City in Sunday’s Championship showdown

Saturday, 20 June 2020
Competition: Championship Market: Leeds United win Odds: 4/6 @ Bet 365 Looking to move one step closer to a Premier League return, Leeds will make the trip to an empty Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday lunchtime. Starting with the hosts, while Cardiff may have entered the enforced break with a 2-0 win away at rock-bottom Barnsley, […]

