Follow the huge Brentford v Fulham clash LIVE with TEAMtalk Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Brentford host Fulham in a match vital to both teams' promotion hopes. Follow all the developments with our Score Centre.



The post Follow the huge Brentford v Fulham clash LIVE with TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Frank: Brentford ready for Fulham showdown



Brentford have a huge London derby at Fulham when the Championship returns next Saturday and, after a 2-0 friendly defeat to Watford, head coach Thomas Frank says his squad are ready for action. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this