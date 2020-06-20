Global  

LAC clash: Determined to deliver, says IAF chief

IndiaTimes Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
In the backdrop of the Indian Army-People’s Liberation Army, China stand-off in Ladakh on June 15 and as many as 20 Indian army soldiers being killed, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria has said the sacrifice of the ‘braves of Galwan’ would not go in vain.
News video: India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases

India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases 01:14

 Military choppers and fighter jets were spotted in Ladakh's Leh. The activity assumes significance after the violent clash in Galwan Valley. IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria was on a two-day visit to Leh and Srinagar airbases . He was in Leh on June 17 and then went to the Srinagar airbase on June 18....

