Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

DNA Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
BHA vs ARS Dream11 Team
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brighton v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta pre-match press conference

Brighton v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta pre-match press conference 00:25

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he wants to 'delete' last night's game and look forward to their game on Saturday against Brighton, during his pre-match Zoom press conference.

