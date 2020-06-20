Happy Father's Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images

Happy Father's Day



It's Father's Day weekend. To celebrate all the amazing dads out there here is a look at some famous fathers and their best fatherhood tips they've learned from their own dads. Credit: LifeMinute.tv Duration: 01:12 Published 1 day ago

Happy Father's Day!



Father's Day is this Sunday and we want to wish all the dads out there a happy Father's Day. Make sure to give the dad in your life a big hug and let him know you love him. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:53 Published 2 days ago