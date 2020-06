Peter Crouch hammers Arsenal contract policy amid Bukayo Saka silence Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is out of contract next summer with the club yet to agree a new deal, which has brought criticism from fans and Peter Crouch Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is out of contract next summer with the club yet to agree a new deal, which has brought criticism from fans and Peter Crouch 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this