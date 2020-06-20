Global  

Ceballos will leave Real if Zidane remains in charge

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Dani Ceballos is aware he is going to have to leave Real Madrid this summer if Zinedine Zidane remains in charge of the team for next season, according to Marca. The midfielder never really got a proper chance to fight for his place in the team at the Santiago Bernabeu, being on Real’s books for […]

