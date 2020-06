Yankees, Mets to train in New York if MLB resumes Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus -delayed season. Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Saturday, and the teams confirmed the decisions. The Democrat said he would like to stop by to see them training. “I think New […] 👓 View full article