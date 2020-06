Michelle Wie West gives birth to a daughter Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Michelle Wie West now has a little one of her own. The former U.S. Women's Open champion announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, are parents of a daughter born Friday. "Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you," Wie, the former U.S. Women's Open