Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bundesliga Top 5 Goals of Match Day 33

FOX Sports Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Bundesliga Top 5 Goals of Match Day 33On the penultimate day of the Bundesliga season, 29 goals were scored across the league. These five were the most impressive on Match Day 33 as the season's final day looms next Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Palestinian artist in Gaza makes sand sculpture for World Refugee Day

Palestinian artist in Gaza makes sand sculpture for World Refugee Day 04:21

 A Palestinian artist who lives in the Gaza Strip made this sculpture form sand to mark World Refugee Day on Saturday (June 20th). Rana Ramlawi, 24, said "one of her goals" in creating the piece was to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people. "Our identity, which Israel is trying to...

Related videos from verified sources

Nevadans expected to spend $200+ million for Father's Day [Video]

Nevadans expected to spend $200+ million for Father's Day

Nevadans are expected to spend $268 million collectively on dads for Father's Day this year, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
10 Facts About Ferris Bueller’s Day Off That Will Ruin Your Childhood [Video]

10 Facts About Ferris Bueller’s Day Off That Will Ruin Your Childhood

If you don’t stop and look around, you’ll miss these facts about “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” that will ruin your childhood. For this list, we’ll be going over some of the unusual or..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:10Published
These are the top signs you're becoming your father [Video]

These are the top signs you're becoming your father

 You start becoming your father at age 37, according to a new poll.Not only that, but 68% of those surveyed said they feel more like their father with every passing year.Thirty-seven percent said..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Top 5 most exciting Bundesliga goals from Match Day 32

Top 5 most exciting Bundesliga goals from Match Day 32 As the season winds toward a close, Bundesliga's goals are getting more and more impressive. Check out the five most exciting goals from Match Day 32, including...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

OGwahidi

Paterfamilias🦍 @Top_millit Omo, no be low key oo, e dey evident af, epl don register 8 first half goals in thirteen games since th… https://t.co/OdfLJQxzts 8 hours ago

SimonGleave

Simon Gleave RT @SimonGleave: UPDATE after 74 🇩🇪#Bundesliga matches behind closed doors: Goals per match with a crowd Home teams 1.74 Away teams 1.51… 2 days ago

Elegancko32

nobody @FUTDonk @HarrisonDZN @ElitageDZN Lewandowski in TOTW ??? Gahahhahah. He didn't get a TOTW card for a hat-trick for… https://t.co/dimAr7qyGb 2 days ago

YeemaxC

YEEMAX RT @WhoScored: ⚽️ Goals -- 2 🅰️ Assists -- 1 📈 Rating -- 9.35 @FCBayern striker @lewy_official is our Bundesliga player of the week after… 2 days ago

LeZuR_

Pat @jimmypimental @Hi_Im_Reckless I’ve been riding bundesliga. EPL is still too early. Although I had the Chelsea matc… https://t.co/bT8EKs9QPC 2 days ago

niihustle1

Prampram Watchman👮🏿 RT @BetPlanetGhana: ⚽️The match "RB Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund" will be the decider for who will be second in the Bundesliga table, so we… 2 days ago

NothingButTips

NBT £25 to £1000 Challenge 💥 Bet 1 Germany Bundesliga II Sandhausen v Dresden Over 0.5 match goals Odds @ 1.72 £25 to £43.18 LIKE if on 👊 3 days ago

LeeKingTips

Lee King Tips🤴 #INPLAYCHALLENGE 🏆 £10 Roller (Bet Three) 🇩🇪 Germany Bundesliga II ⚽️ Heidenheim Game 📊 Over 1.5 Match Goals 📉 Odd… https://t.co/ca5FD1UH8e 3 days ago