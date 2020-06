Shurita RT @RossDellenger: NEWS: At least 30 #LSU football players have been in quarantine, sources tell @SINow. Some have tested positive; others… 5 seconds ago 💎🏁Keenan Watson🏁💎 RT @SInow: At least 30 LSU football players have been in quarantine, sources tell @RossDellenger https://t.co/nh4DYMIUPt 26 seconds ago Will REPORT: At Least 30 LSU Football Players Are In Coronavirus Quarantine I seriously doubt we will see college foot… https://t.co/ujFpqTah1S 1 minute ago Jake Garegnani RT @TSN_Sports: Report: 30 LSU football players in quarantine. MORE: https://t.co/X0ZYLKIA8U https://t.co/BpeD1SqAhv 3 minutes ago Reed Darcey RT @lsureveille: At least 30 LSU football players have been in quarantine this week after either testing positive for COVID-19, or encounte… 3 minutes ago