Int'l Yoga Day: PM Modi to address nation at 6 am

IndiaTimes Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Modi to address nation on International Yoga Day
Video credit: ANI - Published
Yoga day is day of solidarity, universal brotherhood: PM Modi

Yoga day is day of solidarity, universal brotherhood: PM Modi

 On International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on June 21 in Delhi. While addressing the nation, PM Modi congratulated and gave his best wishes to the nation on the 6th International Yoga Day. "Yoga day is day of solidarity and universal brotherhood," PM said. "Yoga...

Pranayama makes respiratory system strong, helps in fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi on Yoga Day

 Addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world is realising the need of Yoga, even more,...
IndiaTimes

This International Yoga Day is day of solidarity: Indian PM Modi

 In his address, PM congratulated the nation and said this International Yoga Day is a day of solidarity and the day gives the message of universal brotherhood.
Khaleej Times


