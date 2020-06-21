|
‘I still have doubts’: Roy Keane raises concerns about Man United duo
Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Roy Keane has questioned whether Fred and Scott McTominay are good enough for the Manchester United team. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to started with the midfield pair for their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Friday in their first Premier League game since March. The Manchester United manager chose to stick with […]
