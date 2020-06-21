‘I still have doubts’: Roy Keane raises concerns about Man United duo Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Roy Keane has questioned whether Fred and Scott McTominay are good enough for the Manchester United team. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to started with the midfield pair for their 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Friday in their first Premier League game since March. The Manchester United manager chose to stick with […]



The post ‘I still have doubts’: Roy Keane raises concerns about Man United duo appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea 00:48 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer doubted Roy Keane’s opinion that David De Gea is overrated and that he would have saved Steven Bergwijn’s goal in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham. The former Manchester United midfielder did not mince his words in his assessment of the Spanish...

Related videos from verified sources Keane slams Man Utd's defending



Roy Keane slams Manchester United's first half defending against Tottenham as they went into the break 1-0 down. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:56 Published 1 day ago

