Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to play out a 2-2 draw with Everton in Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. The Reds are sitting 22 points clear of defending champions Manchester City in what has been a one-sided Premier League title race. Liverpool FC require two more Premier League wins to get their hands […]

