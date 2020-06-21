|
Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Everton v Liverpool FC
Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to play out a 2-2 draw with Everton in Sunday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. The Reds are sitting 22 points clear of defending champions Manchester City in what has been a one-sided Premier League title race. Liverpool FC require two more Premier League wins to get their hands […]
