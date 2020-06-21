Global  

F1 champ Lewis Hamilton mourns death of pet dog Coco

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is heartbroken after being unable to revive his pet dog, Coco as she died in his arms.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote to his 16.8 million followers: "Last night at around 9pm, my beautiful little girl Coco died at home with the family by her side. Her little heart gave in. We...
 Lewis Hamilton has been left devastated by the sudden death of his beloved Coco after the six-year-old bulldog suffered a heart attack at home.

