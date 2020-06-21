Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea's Predicted XI vs Aston Villa: We predict Frank Lampard's starting XI as his side return to Premier League action against Aston Villa

Shoot Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Chelsea’s Predicted XI vs Aston Villa: We predict Frank Lampard’s starting XI as his side return to Premier League action against Aston Villa.    This afternoon’s clash at Villa Park sees fourth-placed Chelsea try and increase their advantage over their Champions League qualification rivals. Manchester United recorded a solid point against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Jose expecting 'special' return vs Man Utd

Jose expecting 'special' return vs Man Utd 01:07

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the return to Premier League action on Friday against his former team Manchester United will bring a special feeling.

Related videos from verified sources

Premier League Match Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea [Video]

Premier League Match Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea

An in-depth look at Aston Villa at home against Chelsea, who are playing their first game back since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Premier League Friday round-up [Video]

Premier League Friday round-up

A round-up of Friday's Premier League action as Norwich welcomed Southampton and Tottenham played hosts to Man Utd.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:01Published
Lampard excited to have Werner at Chelsea [Video]

Lampard excited to have Werner at Chelsea

Cheslea boss Frank Lampard expresses his delight in signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Chelsea wonderkid impressing Frank Lampard during 'pre-season' ahead of restart

Chelsea wonderkid impressing Frank Lampard during 'pre-season' ahead of restart The Blues are back in Premier League action on June 21 with a trip to Aston Villa
Football.london Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield ObserverDaily Star

Sky Sports pundit predicts Aston Villa v Chelsea FC

 Charlie Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon. The Blues will return to Premier League action...
The Sport Review Also reported by •IndependentDaily StarTamworth Herald

Abraham and Pulisic start, no Pedro or Willian – How Chelsea should line-up against Aston Villa on Premier League return

 Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday as they face Aston Villa at Villa Park. Frank Lampard’s side has nine games to secure a Champions League...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield ObserverFootball.london

Tweets about this

CaptainPrime21

IG: CAPTAIN PRIME™ RT @dinhoptarh: Who else is excited that the best football club will be back in action today. Dear @ChelseaFC we miss you so much. Let's sh… 3 minutes ago

XclusiveTrace

Xclusivetrace Aston Villa vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today https://t.co/SSnqPF7fPL 13 minutes ago

ModernDayFreud

Mayank Malik RT @TheCapitalBlues: “So here we are again. The footballing cathedral is back open for business.”  Mayank (@ModernDayFreud) shares his tho… 17 minutes ago

genzcentre

genZ CENTRE Chelsea team news: Predicted 4-3-3 to face Aston Villa - Lampard faces selection headache https://t.co/YOInsnBoEa 39 minutes ago

MediaFbi

FBI Trader Media Aston Villa team news: Predicted 4-3-3 line up vs Chelsea - Dean Smith faces late decision https://t.co/q9AYzejtMD 42 minutes ago

santafrank4

Santa♥️ What's your predicted Chelsea squad against Aston villa? 45 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Aston Villa team news: Predicted 4-3-3 line up vs Chelsea - Dean Smith faces late decision https://t.co/Svja9Q6DdB… https://t.co/Gr52WRyQ48 50 minutes ago

standardsport

standardsport How we expect Chelsea to line-up against Aston Villa https://t.co/chb51Xn8mO 1 hour ago