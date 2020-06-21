Michael Bisping believes Max Rohskopf may be disappointed with decision in Austin Hubbard fight, but NSAC warn disciplinary action could be taken against corner
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Max Rohskopf’s corner with could find themselves in trouble following the controversial end to his UFC fight against Austin Hubbard on Saturday. It was the 25-year-old’s debut and he entered the Las Vegas fight – on five days notice – with a 5-0 record. However, he repeatedly told his chief cornerman, Robert Drysdale, to end […]