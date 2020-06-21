Ken Griffey Jr. documentary set for Father's Day premiere on MLB Network
Sunday, 21 June 2020
2 days ago) Just in time for Father's Day, MLB Network premieres a documentary on the life and career of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.
