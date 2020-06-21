Global  

Ken Griffey Jr. documentary set for Father's Day premiere on MLB Network

USATODAY.com Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Just in time for Father's Day, MLB Network premieres a documentary on the life and career of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.
