Ken Griffey Jr. documentary set for Father's Day premiere on MLB Network

Griffey's generational talent helped to make him one of sports' most famous athletes

Ken Griffey Jr. opens up about fatherhood and Griffey Sr. in ‘Junior’ documentary on Father’s Day It's only fitting that "Junior" drops on Father's Day, since so much of Griffey's backstory is inextricably linked with being the son of Ken Griffey Sr. — and...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



