Virat Kohli's emotional message on Father's Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

On the occasion of Father's Day, skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday wrote an emotional message in the memory of his late father. The Indian skipper urged everyone to be grateful for the love of their parents, but also to look for their own path to move forward. Kohli's father had passed away in 2006 due to a cardiac arrest. 👓 View full article