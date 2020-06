Bruce explains how Joelinton has ‘suffered’ after ending long wait for Prem goal Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Steve Bruce has tipped Joelinton to "only get better" after he returned from the three-month break with a goal for Newcastle.



The post Bruce explains how Joelinton has ‘suffered’ after ending long wait for Prem goal appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this TEAMtalk 🗣 BRUCE REACTION 🗣 The Newcastle boss gives insight into how Joelinton has "suffered" after the record signing end… https://t.co/FWzEtT8tky 3 minutes ago