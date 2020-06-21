Global  

One News Page

Tony Cascarino slams Hector Bellerin as he tips Mikel Arteta to axe certain Arsenal flops in summer transfer window

talkSPORT Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Tony Cascarino insists Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is not a good defender. The talkSPORT host believes the position is a ‘problem’ for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, whose side fell to a 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. And Cascarino says there is no player putting pressure on Bellerin’s starting place. The 25-year-old has made 197 […]
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arteta admits uncertainty over Arsenal finances

Arteta admits uncertainty over Arsenal finances 01:59

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta admits financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic could see the club lose some of its highest earning players.

