Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everton vs Liverpool CONFIRMED teams: Mohamed Salah benched as Takumi Minamino plays, while Anthony Gordon handed first Premier League start

talkSPORT Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Mohamed Salah has been benched for Liverpool’s crunch match against Everton. January signing Takumi Minamino starts in his place, while there is no place in the squad for Andy Robertson. Elsewhere, Joel Matip has been preferred to Joe Gomez in the Liverpool defence. Meanwhile, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has handed 19-year-old striker Anthony Gordon his […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Klopp feared for Liverpool title during lockdown

Klopp feared for Liverpool title during lockdown 01:19

 Klopp relieved to be playing again

Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Everton v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Everton v Liverpool

An in-depth look at Liverpool's first match back against city rivals Everton

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Jurgen Klopp feared Liverpool would be denied Premier League title [Video]

Jurgen Klopp feared Liverpool would be denied Premier League title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits there was a moment when he feared the club would be denied the chance to win their first league title in 30 years because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Klopp excited for 'very interesting' Merseyside derby [Video]

Klopp excited for 'very interesting' Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals his excitement for the upcoming Merseyside derby as the season gets back under way.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Everton vs Liverpool CONFIRMED teams: Mohamed Salah benched as Takumi Minamino plays, while Anthony Gordon handed f… https://t.co/LEW6jveEh4 16 minutes ago

MediaFbi

FBI Trader Media Everton vs Liverpool CONFIRMED teams: Mohamed Salah benched as Takumi Minamino plays, while Anthony Gordon handed f… https://t.co/GEy0btDqDq 20 minutes ago