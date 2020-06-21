Everton vs Liverpool CONFIRMED teams: Mohamed Salah benched as Takumi Minamino plays, while Anthony Gordon handed first Premier League start
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Mohamed Salah has been benched for Liverpool’s crunch match against Everton. January signing Takumi Minamino starts in his place, while there is no place in the squad for Andy Robertson. Elsewhere, Joel Matip has been preferred to Joe Gomez in the Liverpool defence. Meanwhile, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has handed 19-year-old striker Anthony Gordon his […]