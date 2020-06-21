Global  

BBC Sport pundit reacts to Christian Pulisic display as Chelsea FC beat Aston Villa 2-1

The Sport Review Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Clinton Morrison praised Christian Pulisic for his fine finish as the American forward helped to fire Chelsea FC to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It was the USA international’s first appearance for Chelsea FC since January, and he came off the bench to fire home an all-important […]

