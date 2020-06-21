WWE news: The Undertaker has ‘no desire’ to wrestle again as he hints at retirement Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The Undertaker has given his clearest indication he wants to retire from wrestling. The Deadman, 55, has been a household name in WWE for the past 30 years. But he wrestles less frequently nowadays, with his latest appearance coming in a hugely successful Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. And The Undertaker insists […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources WWE legend The Undertaker announces retirement with 'no desire' to return The Undertaker has announced his retirement from wrestling after a legendary career which has spanned 30 years with WWE

Daily Star 3 hours ago





Tweets about this