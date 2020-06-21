|
WWE news: The Undertaker has ‘no desire’ to wrestle again as he hints at retirement
Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
The Undertaker has given his clearest indication he wants to retire from wrestling. The Deadman, 55, has been a household name in WWE for the past 30 years. But he wrestles less frequently nowadays, with his latest appearance coming in a hugely successful Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. And The Undertaker insists […]
|
|
|
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this