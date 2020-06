‘Grealish to Utd depends on Villa relegation’



Jack Grealish’s move to Manchester United hinges on whether Aston Villa stay up or go down, Steve Bates tells the Sunday Supplement. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago

'Villa could go down if Grealish is off the ball'



Charlie Nicholas believes Aston Villa could be relegated from the Premier League if Jack Grealish struggles after the coronavirus lockdown. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago