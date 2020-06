Madness as Galatasaray concede 3-3 equaliser in 15th minute of added time against Gaziantep after free-kick is awarded for goalkeeper time-wasting Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Galatasaray's already fading hopes of winning a 23rd Super Lig title took another major blow on Sunday as they drew 3-3 at home to Gaziantep . Fatih Terim's side have restarted in poor form, losing their first game back last week to Caykur Rizespor. They also began badly against Gaziantep as former Chelsea man Papy […]

