Maha freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000cr Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has put the three agreements worth over Rs 5,000 crore signed with Chinese companies at the recent Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 investor meeting on hold. "...These were signed prior (to the June 15 clash)," said industry minister Subhash Desai adding that Centre has advised not to sign any further agreements with Chinese companies. 👓 View full article

