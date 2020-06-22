Global  

Golfer Michelle Wie gives birth to a baby girl: I have waited my entire life to meet you

Mid-Day Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie is the LPGA's latest golf-mom, announcing the birth of daughter, Kenna, on Instagram on Saturday. "Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you," Wie wrote, adding a picture of herself cuddling the infant, whose full name is Makenna Kamalei Yoona West.


