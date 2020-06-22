Global  

Mohammad Irfan reacts to death rumours: News is baseless and fake

Mid-Day Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Left-arm Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has quashed rumours of his death in a car accident, stating that the reports were fake and baseless.

On Sunday, social media was filled with posts about Irfan's death. However, the Pakistan bowler has put an end on all such speculations from his official Twitter handle and also...
