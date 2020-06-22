Global  

Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp claims rusty Reds ‘deserved’ point at Goodison Park after surviving late scare

talkSPORT Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Despite almost falling to just their second defeat of the Premier League season, Jurgen Klopp was pleased with the performance his Liverpool side put in against Everton. Goodison Park hosted a behind closed doors Merseyside derby on Sunday evening with the Reds able to move to within one win of their first league title in […]
