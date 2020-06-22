Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp claims rusty Reds ‘deserved’ point at Goodison Park after surviving late scare



Related videos from verified sources Klopp: Derby was physically intense



Jurgen Klopp says both Liverpool and Everton showed they understood the derby mentality despite the lack of fans. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:27 Published 10 hours ago Jurgen Klopp feared Liverpool would be denied Premier League title



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits there was a moment when he feared the club would be denied the chance to win their first league title in 30 years because of the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published 3 days ago Klopp feared for Liverpool title during lockdown



Klopp relieved to be playing again Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this